Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid Reach Settlement With NFL, End Collusion Case

Colin Kaepernick and the NFL won’t be going to court after all.

Attorneys for the former NFL quarterback and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid announced Friday they’ve reached a settlement with the NFL in the respective collusion cases for both players.

Here is the full joint public statement:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The terms of the settlements are unknown at this point, but Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman speculated a very a lucrative payout for Kaepernick.

Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

Kaepernick and Reid believed NFL owners colluded to keep them out of the league after each took knees during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial discrimination in America. Their protests first started in 2016, and Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL was filed more than a year later.

Kaepernick last appeared in an NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017. Reid eventually joined the suit, but the safety did get work in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers signed him midway through the 2018 season, and he signed a new three-year contract earlier this week.

The NFL Players Association supported the decision in a statement of its own.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images