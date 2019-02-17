Colin Kaepernick To Patriots? Exiled QB’s Lawyer Predicts Shocking Move

Of all the teams Colin Kaepernick could land with, the New England Patriots seem the most unlikely.

In addition to being set at the quarterback position, the Patriots also aren’t known to willingly invite distractions and media hoopla. But don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick shocks the NFL world and signs the exiled QB, because Kaepernick’s lawyer sure wouldn’t be.

Mark Geragos joined CNN on Saturday to discuss Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who last week reached a settlement agreement to end their collusion grievance against the NFL. At one point during the discussion, Kaepernick’s lawyer not only said he expects his client to sign with one of three teams, but also speculated as to which clubs could be interested in the 31-year-old.

“I’m going to make a bold prediction that one of three teams picks him up,” Geragos told CNN. “If Cam Newton is out, then the natural place to be would to play with Eric (Reid).

” … You want me to predict who? Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if (Patriots owner) Bob Kraft makes a move.”

Kaepernick, of course, hasn’t played in the NFL or signed with a team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. Whether that’s due to his highly publicized stance against racial inequality and social injustice or simply because Kaepernick overestimates his own value — or a combination of the two — remains subject for debate.

As for the Patriots, they’re just two weeks removed from beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And Tom Brady, who will turn 42 in August, has given no indication that he plans on retiring anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images