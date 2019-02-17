Confident Jayson Tatum Declares Celtics Will Win NBA Finals This Season

Jayson Tatum is quite confident that the Boston Celtics will make it to — and win — the 2019 NBA Finals.

“We’re gonna win the Finals this year,” Tatum said Saturday during an ESPN interview, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics currently are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, which is surprising to many who assumed they would sit a top the conference standings all year.

Although it’s been an up-and-down season for the C’s, they have found their stride as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games.

With Boston finding it’s stride, you have to like its postseason chances. The Celtics arguably have the most talented lineup in the Eastern Conference and with Brad Stevens behind the bench, anything is possible.

Much of the Celtics’ contributions comes from their young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier. Tatum averages 16.5 points per game while Brown averages 12.7 and Rozier 9.1.

The Celtics will give any team in the playoffs a run for their money, especially with players like Kyrie Irving and Tatum on the court.

Assuming Tatum’s comments reflect how the Celtics’ locker room feels about their chances, we probably can assume that the C’s will be one of the toughest teams to matchup against in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images