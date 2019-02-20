Could Anthony Davis Team Up With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant? Chris Broussard Floats Idea

Rumors have been running wild of late that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will team up with the Knicks this summer.

But if you ask Chris Broussard, you shouldn’t rule out the pair being joined by another superstar in New York.

Broussard appeared on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” on Tuesday to talk about the futures of both Irving and Durant. Should Irving leave the Boston Celtics in the offseason, Broussard believes the star point guard’s most likely destination is the Knicks, who then would be in good position to reel in KD should they sign Irving in free agency. The FS1 talking head didn’t stop there, however, nothing New York just might be able to make a run at Anthony Davis as well.

"If KD and Kyrie go to New York, and New York gets the 1st or maybe even the 2nd pick, you could offer that for Anthony Davis…Talk about a Big 3 of Kyrie, KD and AD." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/aEDY7Qx2BK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 19, 2019

One of the top selections in the 2019 NBA Draft would be a strong starting point in trade talks for Davis, but the Pelicans almost certainly would demand much more in a return for the star big man. And unlike other teams that are poised to be in the Davis sweepstakes this summer, the Knicks currently don’t possess much young talent that would interest New Orleans in a trade package.

So while it’s fun to mix and match with NBA hypotheticals, it’s pretty tough to imagine this particular Big 3 forming in the Big Apple.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images