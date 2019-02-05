Cris Carter Had Quite The Message For Tom Brady Before Super Bowl LIII

To say Cris Carter was excited about running into Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIII would be an understatement.

The FOX Sports 1 “First Thing’s First” host told the story about crossing paths with the New England Patriots quarterback and his family before the big game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not only was he starstruck by The GOAT, Carter also had a message for the QB.

.@criscarter80 had a motivational speech for Tom Brady when he ran into him in the hotel lobby ahead of Super Bowl LIII 🤣😂😭 pic.twitter.com/W0kVHiD5wa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 5, 2019

Well, he certainly isn’t wrong.

Brady completed 21 of his 35 passes for 262 yards in New England’s 13-3 victory over Los Angeles to secure its sixth Super Bowl championship. Who knows, maybe Carter’s encouraging words before the Pats took the field stuck with Brady.

