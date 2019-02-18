Danica Patrick Runs Through Intense Workout In Sweatiest Instagram Yet

There’s working out, and then there’s what Danica Patrick does.

The retired racing star needed something to do Sunday in place of the Daytona 500. So, she did what anyone else would do on a Sunday morning: burn a bajillion calories.

Patrick shared photos and videos from her intense workout session in this particularly sweaty Instagram:

Yeesh.

Now, we’re not saying Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is out of shape or clueless in the gym. We’re just saying there’s no way he works out as hard as Patrick.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images