Danica Patrick Runs Through Intense Workout In Sweatiest Instagram Yet

There’s working out, and then there’s what Danica Patrick does.
The retired racing star needed something to do Sunday in place of the Daytona 500. So, she did what anyone else would do on a Sunday morning: burn a bajillion calories.
Patrick shared photos and videos from her intense workout session in this particularly sweaty Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Outdoor workouts are hot hot hot! 50 kettle bell swings #35 50 decline push ups 50 squat cleans #65 50 v-ups 50 push jerks #65 50 med ball cleans #14 About 23ish min. Damn those cleans we tough! Men’s bar plus sweat = no hook grip! Then 5 rounds of max effort 200m row with :90 rest. Followed by a very very delicious veggie breakfast!
Yeesh.
Now, we’re not saying Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is out of shape or clueless in the gym. We’re just saying there’s no way he works out as hard as Patrick.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP