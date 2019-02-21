Danny Ainge Can’t Understand Noise Over Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant Video

Kyrie Irving made waves again in the media Wednesday when discussing a video from All-Star Weekend speaking with fellow 2019 unrestricted free agent Kevin Durant.

A video surfaced throughout the weekend that appears to shows the Boston Celtics point guard discussing plans to team up with his “best friend” Durant this summer. When the 26-year-old was asked about the video following Boston’s practice Wednesday, he didn’t hold back with his response. Danny Ainge was asked about the video and Irving’s response to reporters on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday and doesn’t understand the backlash that has come the six-time All-Star’s way.

“I don’t know, I mean I get his perspective and I don’t know much more about it. I don’t really care either, I’m with Kyrie,” Ainge said. “I don’t really necessarily understand all the questions that led up to Kyrie’s frustration, obviously with all of the drama that’s going on, I do think it’s silly that a video becomes a story. I guess you would expect a question like that to come up if there’s a video out there of them talking, I also understand the perspective of the athlete who just is tired of the drama and can’t do anything without people bugging him about it.

Irving will become an unrestricted free agent when his contract is up July 1st. Then we’ll finally be able to determine if any of the speculation has any weight, or if it’s just noise.

