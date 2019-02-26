Dave Dombrowski Not Surprised Steven Wright Hasn’t Pitched In Spring Training

Steven Wright has yet to see spring training action, but it shouldn’t worry Red Sox fans.

The Boston pitcher underwent cartilage reconstruction surgery on his knee in 2017 and while he pitched in 2018, he was shut down ahead of the Red Sox’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees due to his knee.

Manager Alex Cora already confirmed Wright will be used as a reliever come the 2019 season, the role he posted a 0.66 ERA in the month of September. And even though he has yet to pitch this spring, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the knuckleballer is right on track.

“He’s’ pretty much where we thought he would be,” Dombrowski said, via WEEI.com. “I’m not really taken aback at where he is at this time. In Steven’s case, as is with Dustin’s case, there is always going to be some concern until they get out there and they perform. But I’m not caught by surprise with either one of them. They’re about where we anticipated. We’ll just continue to monitor them.”

Cora added Wright will be working with former Sox pitcher and knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.

“He’s not doing much,” Cora said, via MassLive. “Building up. But (Wakefield) is showing up today (in camp). Whenever Wake is around, they talk the same lingo.”

So while Wright looks to still have a lot of work ahead of him, it’s encouraging he’s not only working with Wakefield, and Dombrowski confirming his pitcher isn’t behind in his recovery.

