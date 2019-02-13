David Krejci Continues Tremendous Season With Two-Goal Game Vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON — In a season that’s lacked much stability pretty much wire-to-wire, among the few that have remained constants for the Boston Bruins include David Krejci.

Pretty much the only two things that have stayed the same all season are Patrice Bergeron centering the top line and Krejci centering the second. And both have been quite good at their job.

For a player of Krejci’s caliber it’s tough to say he’s having an under-the-radar season, but the reality is his performance this campaign has flown under the radar. And in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Krejci was responsible for two goals and an assist, meaning he’s now slashing 14-32-46 on the season.

Rarely has Krejci had the same two wingers all season, but his production has continued to be top class. And with countryman David Pastrnak out for at least two weeks, Krejci did his part in picking up the slack, burying his first goal on the power play from Pastrnak’s usual spot in the circle.

“Yeah, obviously you don’t want a guy like that to be hurt,” Krejci said of Pastrnak. “He’s a weapon for us, especially on the power play and five on five as well. But if a guy like that is hurt, another guy has to step up and it means more opportunity for other guys. So obviously I’m more than happy to take his spot for a few games and I’m glad I got one in the back of the net on the power play.”

Jake DeBrusk and Peter Cehlarik, both of whom had goals, were Krejci’s wingers Tuesday — and likely the foreseeable future — and the 32-year-old thinks the trio can continue to elevate their play.

“Yeah, I think we can build on our offense’s game,” Krejci said. “I thought we had a lot of scoring chances, but at the same time, you know, we have to clean up our F1, F2, F3 on a forecheck and kind of be on the same page. I feel like we haven’t been on the same page a few times this game and it kind of cost us. So we have to figure that out but like I said, build on those positive offensive zone shifts and we’ll be fine.”

The message in the locker room after the game was that everyone will need to step up with Pastrnak out. Pretty much everyone did just that, and basic logic suggests Krejci will do his part in ensuring that remains the case for him going forward.

