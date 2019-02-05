David Krejci Provides Lone Goal In Bruins’ Road Win Over Capitals

The Boston Bruins finally got over the hump.

After failing to claim victory in their previous 14 contests against Washington, the B’s finally got the best of the Capitals on Sunday at Capital One Arena.

It surprisingly only took one goal to earn a road win over the defending Stanley Cup champions, too. David Krejci did the honors of finding the twine to help Boston get back in the win column and boost Tuukka Rask to his second shutout of the season.

To see Krejci’s goal, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports