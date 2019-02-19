Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Krejci’s Lofted Pass Leads To Karson Kuhlman’s First Career Goal

by on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 12:09AM

The Boston Bruins’ offense was clicking in the first period against the San Jose Sharks.

Boston put up three goals in the opening 20. But none were more creative, or more impressive than Karson Kuhlman’s first-career goal that made it 3-0.

The play started with David Krejci sending Jake DeBrusk up the wing through the nuetral with a lofted pass over the defense. That sparked a 2-on-1, with DeBrusk finding Kuhlman across the crease, where the B’s rookie was able to hammer it home.

To watch Kuhlman’s milestone marker, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images

