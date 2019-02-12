David Pastrnak Injury: Bruins Forward Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out At Least 2 Weeks

The Boston Bruins, already struggling to generate offense, will be without their best offensive player for at least the next couple of weeks.

David Pastrnak will undergo surgery on his thumb, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday. Pastrnak will miss at least two weeks.

General manager Don Sweeney, addressing the media here at Warrior Ice Arena, says that David Pastrnak underwent a procedure on his left thumb. Repair was successful. He will be out for the next two weeks and then be re-evaluated. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 12, 2019

Pastrnak apparently suffered the injury after a sponsorship dinner Sunday night.

Pastrnak and several of his teammates attended a sponsorship dinner on Sunday night. At about 11:30, while walking to his transportation, Pastrnak fell and injured his left thumb. Team will know better in two weeks, but Pastrnak is expected to return and play this season. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 12, 2019

The 22-year-old is having the best season of his career, scoring 31 goals and adding 35 assists in 56 games formulating one of the best lines in hockey alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Only four teams have scored fewer even-strength goals than the Bruins (95), and Pastrnak has scored 16 of those goals. He’s also a big reason the Boston power has been so effective. The Bruins are the NHL’s third-best team on the man-advantage, and Pastrnak ranks second in power-play points this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Pastrnak injury affects the Bruins’ trade deadline plans. Sweeney indicated the B’s would be in the market for help up front. If Pastrnak is able to actually return within two or three weeks, then it shouldn’t be that big of a deal. If the B’s get an indication he’ll be out longer, maybe that changes.

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 25.

