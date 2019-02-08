Despite ‘Deep Hatred’ For Patriots, Chuck Pagano Respects Dynasty

Chuck Pagano has years of history with the New England Patriots from his time as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, so it’s no surprise he feels strongly toward the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Pagano spent six seasons as the Colts’ bench boss, and never once did his squad beat New England. He watched as the Patriots crushed Indy’s playoff hopes and had to — like the rest of the country — watch Tom Brady, Bill Belichik and Co. run through the NFL and claim its biggest prize.

Certainly no one can blame the 58-year-old for having a sour taste in his mouth when it comes to the Pats, but just how deep does the hate run for the new Chicago Bears defensive coordinator?

“It’s a deep hatred,” Pagano said, via Yahoo! Sports. “Respect them, respect (Bill) Belichick, what he’s doing. I respect Tom Brady, what a run they’ve had … so I do respect that. (But) there is a deep hatred there.”

Only time will tell if Pagano and the Bears will be able to knock off New England whenever the next two clubs face off. But if it comes down to the Patriots defeating Chicago — whether it be during the regular or postseason — we can bet the hatred only will get deeper.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images