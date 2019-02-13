Despite Gold Glove, Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Says He ‘Can Get Better’

Jackie Bradley Jr. made a plethora of highlight-reel catches for the Boston Red Sox in 2018. So many, in fact, the center fielder was rewarded with his first Gold Glove Award.

Bradley made his mark in the outfield by saving runs and further proved his worth to the Sox by winning the American League Championship Series MVP en route to the World Series title.

But despite the Gold Glove and ranking in the top-10 among center fielders for runs saved, the 28-year-old thinks he can be better in the outfield.

“Absolutely not,” Bradley said when asked if he thought 2018 was one of his better seasons defensively, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Last year was probably my worst in my mind. It goes to show that sometimes what you think might not be accurate. I feel like I can get better, and I’ve learned some things. I’ll continue to grow.”

There’s no telling the kind of season Bradley has ahead of him. But if he feels he can be better than last, then Red Sox fans should get ready to see more acrobatic catches from the outfielder as he and the Red Sox begin their World Series championship defense.

