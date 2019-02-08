Devin McCourty Delivers Heartfelt Message To Brandin Cooks After Super Bowl LIII

Brandin Cooks only played one season with the Patriots, but it’s become quite clear he made a lasting impression in New England.

Cooks and the Los Angeles Rams fell short in Super Bowl LIII, as the Patriots earned their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a 13-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But even as the confetti fell and the celebrations began, Pats players made sure to embrace their former teammate.

In addition to Tom Brady congratulating Cooks on his stellar 2018 season, Devin McCourty also heaped praise onto the speedy wideout.

“Hey, don’t ever doubt for a second, bro,” McCourty told Cooks, as seen during the NFL’s mic’d-up version of Super Bowl LIII. “You’re a hell of a player, but most importantly you’re a hell of a person, bro. Keep doing what you do, man.”

You can watch the full video below, with the McCourty-Cooks exchange coming around the 38:49 mark.

While the Rams weren’t able to come out on top in Atlanta, it certainly was to no fault of Cooks. The 25-year-old was Los Angeles’ most productive offensive player with a team-high eight catches for 120 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports