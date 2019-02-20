Did Khloe Kardashian, Cavs’ Tristan Thompson Break Up Over Cheating?

One of the most high-profile love affairs in the sports and entertainment worlds might be over.

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian broke up with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson after hearing allegations he recently cheated on her with model Jordyn Woods, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing a source. Neither Thompson nor Kardashian has commented publicly on the situation. However, Kardashian reportedly won’t consider reconciling with Thompson after his latest dalliance with another woman.

“She has had enough,” the source told TMZ.

Thompson and Woods, the best friend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, were spotted together at a party Thompson threw at his house last Sunday in Los Angeles. They “were all over each other, and, it wasn’t just ‘friendly,’ according to Hollywood Unlocked’s Alyssa Brook.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016. They have one child, infant daughter named True Thompson who was born last April.

Their relationship status has been in doubt since April when Thompson allegedly was seen cozying up to other women inside a New York City a nightclub and later entering his hotel with another woman. His alleged tryst with Woods seems to be the last straw.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports Images