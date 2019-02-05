Did LeBron James Hurt ‘GOAT’ Case With Tom Brady Tweet? Skip Bayless Explains

LeBron James believes he’s the greatest of all time.

But did the Los Angeles Lakers star inadvertently sabotage his own case Sunday with his congratulatory tweet about Tom Brady after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams?

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Skip Bayless explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he believes such.

"LeBron is saying 6 rings equals GOAT, correct? [Jordan] won 6 rings in 6 tries with 6 MVPs. … Does that mean those 6 rings also equal GOAT in basketball?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/nm8txv6et5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 5, 2019

James usually is compared to Michael Jordan when it comes to debating the best player in NBA history. The biggest argument in favor of Jordan centers around his six titles and six NBA Finals MVP awards with the Chicago Bulls. James, by comparison, has three titles and three NBA Finals MVP awards. Jordan went 6-0 in the NBA Finals, whereas James owns a 3-6 record to date.

Obviously, we’re talking about two different sports with James and Brady, who improved to 6-3 in the Super Bowl with Sunday’s victory over the Rams. It’s apples to oranges. And there are many other layers to each legend’s “GOAT” case.

But the six ring emojis James tweeted Sunday about the Patriots quarterback still was interesting given the Jordan supporters who lean on that particular aspect of MJ’s résumé and King James’ recent claim that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors made him the GOAT.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images