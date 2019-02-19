Did Rob Gronkowski Revealed Retirement Decision To Patriots Teammates?

Rob Gronkowski now is a three-time Super Bowl champion, but the fire might still burn for the star tight end.

Gronkowski’s football future remains up in the air for the second straight offseason. Many believe Super Bowl LIII was the last hurrah for the New England Patriots tight end, as it would allow him to go out on top after a nine-year stint that was filled with injuries. But even though Gronk has nothing left to prove at this point, the 29-year-old reportedly still is driven to bolster his résumé.

Gronkowski told multiple teammates/associates that he wanted to win another ring in the first few days following the Super Bowl. fwiw. Emotion talking? #Patriots https://t.co/ty3Lkt89ub — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 19, 2019

As Giardi notes, Gronkowski’s reported remarks very well could have been a product of the heat of the moment. Still, it can be taken as another clue that the five-time Pro-Bowl selection will be returning for his 10th season in the league in 2019. Gronkowski seemed to hint at a return during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and he reportedly has appeared at Gillette Stadium “multiple times” since the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win.

While fans and media members alike currently are forced to read into anything they can regarding Gronkowski’s future, it might not be long until the Patriots star clears the air. According to Gronkowski’s agent, a decision could be coming in “the next couple of weeks.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports