Doc Rivers Stops Game To Honor (Retiring?) Mavs Great Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t announced his retirement, but he’s getting a farewell tour anyway.

The latest stop in what might or might not be Nowitzki’s final jaunt around the NBA came Monday night with the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers. With nine seconds left in LA’s eventual 121-112 win, Clippers coach Doc Rivers grabbed the public address announcer’s microphone during a stoppage in play to honor the 40-year-old forward.

What a beautiful moment in LA. Thanks Doc and @LAClippers! 👏🐐 pic.twitter.com/gsYq923VSX — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 26, 2019

If you ask us, a standing ovation is always deserved for the 14-time NBA All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and 2011 NBA Finals MVP. But it’s still a little weird to see Nowitzki receive all these honors — like his honorary captaincy in last week’s NBA All-Star Game — when he’s refused to say whether he’ll actually call it quits at the end of the season.

All signs point to this season being Nowitzki’s last, though. He’s posting career lows by far in minutes, points and every other meaningful category, and has started just two games after starting every game he appeared in for the past five seasons.

You wouldn’t want to let Nowitzki slip away without a fitting send-off, so it’s hard to argue with Rivers’ gesture — just in case.

