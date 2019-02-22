New England Patriots

Donald Trump Weighs In On Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Criminal Charges

by on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 6:02PM

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged Friday afternoon with two counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida.

Since being charged, Kraft has denied any involvement in the criminal acts. Still, one of his good friends is truly shocked by the allegations.

“Well it’s very sad, I was very surprised to see it,” President Donald Trump said, via CNN. “He’s (Kraft) proclaimed his innocence totally, but I’m very surprised to see it.”

Details of a White House visit to celebrate the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII title have not yet been ironed out, but a handful of New England players already have stated they will not be making the trip to the nation’s capital.

