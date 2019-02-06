Dr. Robert Hubbard, Inventor Of Device That Saves Many Racing Lives, Dies

The motorsports world has lost more than a pioneer with the death of Dr. Robert Hubbard.

The former Michigan State University professor and inventor of the HANS device died Tuesday, according to Motorsport.com’s Adam Cooper. HANS has saved the lives of scores of drivers by restraining their heads and preventing skull fractures from taking place during collisions.

Hubbard and his brother-in-law Jim Downing conceived HANS in 1985, but more than a decade passed before racing circuits like F1 and NASCAR adopted it on a widespread basis. The 2001 death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a watershed moment in the acceptance of HANS, as thousands of the devices were sold in the months following his tragic accident.

