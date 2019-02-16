Ducks Goalie Kevin Boyle Getting Opportunities In Net With John Gibson On IR

The 2018-19 season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Anaheim Ducks, and they suffered another gut-punch when they shifted goalie John Gibson to injured reserve.

With that though, Kevin Boyle got an opportunity, and in his first chance he made the most of it.

In his first NHL start Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, Boyle delivered a shutout in the 1-0 victory. He’ll be in net again when the Boston Bruins take on the Ducks at Honda Center.

For more on Boyle, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images