Duke Vs. Syracuse: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will look to get back on track Saturday when they face the Syracuse Orange.

The Blue Devils are coming off an 88-72 loss to the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels, and that’s not the worst of it. Star player Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a mild knee sprain after his shoe malfunctioned, and may be missing some time.

Duke is 11-2 in conference action this season and 23-3 overall. One of its losses came against Syracuse, losing by just four points

Freshman forward R.J. Barrett leads the team in points per game with 23.1, while freshman guard Tre Jones leads the team in assists per game with 5.4.

Syracuse is fourth in the ACC standings with a conference record of 9-4 and 18-8 overall. The Orange defeated the Louisville Cardinals 69-49 in their most recent matchup.

Junior guard Tyus Battle leads the team in points per game with 17.2 and sophmore forward Oshaw Brissett leads in rebounds per game with 7.9. The Orange are shooting 42.4 percent from field goal range and 32.4 percent from the three-point line.

Here’s how to watch the matchup:

When: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images