Duke Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Can Duke win again without Zion Williamson?

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (24-3) are traveling to Cassell Coliseum to battle the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies (21-6) on Tuesday night. Duke once again will be without the services of Williamson, who suffered a freak injury against the University of North Carolina last Wednesday.

Mike Krzyzewski’s squad currently is tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference (12-2), whereas the Hokies currently rank fourth in the conference.

Here’s how you can watch Duke-Virginia Tech:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

