Duron Harmon Calls Out Eagles’ Lane Johnson At Patriots’ Championship Parade

The rigors and grind of a full NFL season might not always be a blast, but there’s no doubt winning football’s ultimate prize is a whole lot of fun.

Just ask the New England Patriots.

The Patriots endured quite a few hardships over the course of the 2018 campaign, but they managed to battle through them all en route to a Super Bowl LIII victory. And if hoisting the Lombardi Trophy wasn’t exciting enough, the Patriots got to celebrate the title with thousands upon thousands of their fans in Boston during Tuesday’s victory parade.

So yeah, the Pats are having fun, and one player wanted Lane Johnson to know about it.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, New England safety Duron Harmon called out the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, who infamously criticized the Patriots for not having fun. After Devin McCourty reminded his fellow defensive back “Somebody said it wasn’t fun to play in New England,” Harmon sent a message to Johnson.

“Oh, Lane Johnson. Hey bro, when you go to four Super Bowls in six years, that’s fun, baby,” Harmon said.

The chirping didn’t stop there either. McCourty followed up by asking how many rings Harmon has to which the safety replied “I got three rings. What’s wrong with you, Lane Johnson?”

Mic dropped. You can watch it all unfold here.

It looks like Kyle Van Noy is having a blast, too.

Yes, the Eagles took down the Patriots in Super Bowl LII last season, but that marked the first championship in the franchise’s history. New England, meanwhile, just earned its sixth in the last 17 years.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports