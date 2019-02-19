Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns Give Sharks Lethal Blue Line Combination

The San Jose Sharks are one of the hottest teams going right now.

The Sharks gave won seven of their last eight games, and have been lighting the lamp with fury. A big part of that has been defensemen Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. Two of the most formidable two-way defensemen in the game, the duo are first and second among the top scoring D-men in the NHL. Karlsson, of course, is playing his first season in San Jose, after spending eight years with the Ottawa Senators.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images