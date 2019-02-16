ESPN’s Chris Berman To Join WEEI Red Sox Radio Broadcast In Part-Time Role

The Boston Red Sox’s radio broadcast will benefit from an All-Star booth in 2019.

Led by Red Sox Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione, the WEEI booth will see play-by-play contributions from Josh Lewin, Mario Impeba and ESPN college sports staple and former Red Sox broadcaster Sean McDonough, Entercom announced Thursday. The booth reconfiguration follows the departure of play-by-play man Tim Neverett, who left WEEI following last season.

Also contributing to the broadcast will be longtime ESPN personality Chris Berman, WEEI radio host and former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni and NESN on-air personalities Dave O’Brien, Tom Caron and Dale Arnold.

Entercom also announced the signing of Castiglione to a multiyear extension.

“As the flagship radio home of the world champion Boston Red Sox, WEEI is proud to extend our relationship with Joe Castiglione and to welcome this elite group of broadcasters to join him in the booth,” Entercom Boston regional president/market manager Mark Hannon said in a statement. “We are committed to providing listeners with premier and innovative coverage of the Sox and are looking forward to a great season.”

McDonough, a Hingham, Mass., native, served as a play-by-play voice on NESN’s Red Sox broadcast from 1988 to 2004. He currently lends his signature voice to a variety of ESPN broadcasts, and formerly hosted the network’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast. Berman, who hails from Greenwich, Conn., has been a fixture of ESPN’s NFL coverage for decades.

Lewin previously worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for the UCLA Bruins football and basketball teams, while Impeba joins WEEI after calling Los Angeles Angels games from 1995 to 2001 and Detroit Tigers games from 2002 to 2018.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sean, Josh and Mario to the Red Sox broadcast family and sharing another great season of Red Sox baseball with our fans on WEEI,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images