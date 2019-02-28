Every Team’s World Series Odds After Bryce Harper’s Reported Phillies Deal

Suffice to say Bryce Harper shook things up quite a bit Thursday afternoon.

Of course, it long has been suspected that regardless of where he signed, where Harper ultimately landed would change some outlooks on how the 2019 (and beyond) postseasons would play out.

And by reportedly agreeing to a huge 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, Philadelphia now becomes a compelling team to watch. Its lineup is stacked, while it also has some pretty solid starting pitching as well.

So how did Harper’s signing impact the oddsmakers’ perception of the upcoming Fall Classic?

Below are each team’s World Series odds. The first figure is where the team opened at when the futures first were posted, and the second is where they currently are following the Harper news. All lines are via OddsShark.

Boston Red Sox: +700, +600

New York Yankees: +800, +600

Houston Astros: +700, +600

Los Angeles Dodgers: +800, +700

Philadelphia Phillies: +2000, +850

Chicago Cubs: +900, +1100

St. Louis Cardinals: +1800, +1200

Cleveland Indians: +1200, +1400

Milwaukee Brewers: +1400, +1400

Atlanta Braves: +1400, +1400

Washington Nationals: +1800, +2000

Colorado Rockies: +3500, +2000

New York Mets: +2500, +2200

Oakland Athletics: +3500, +2500

Tampa Bay Rays: +5000, +3500

San Diego Padres: +12500, +4000

Los Angeles Angels: +4000, +5000

Minnesota Twins: +7500, +5000

Seattle Mariners: +6000, +6000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +6000, +6000

Chicago White Sox: +6500, +7500

Cincinnati Reds: +12500, +7000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +6000, +7000

Toronto Blue Jays: +7500, +9000

San Francisco Giants: +12500, +10000

Texas Rangers: +12500, +20000

Kansas City Royals: +25000, +25000

Detroit Tigers: +25000, +25000

Miami Marlins: +25000, +35000

Baltimore Orioles: +35000, +60000

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images