Every Team’s World Series Odds After Bryce Harper’s Reported Phillies Deal

Suffice to say Bryce Harper shook things up quite a bit Thursday afternoon.
Of course, it long has been suspected that regardless of where he signed, where Harper ultimately landed would change some outlooks on how the 2019 (and beyond) postseasons would play out.
And by reportedly agreeing to a huge 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, Philadelphia now becomes a compelling team to watch. Its lineup is stacked, while it also has some pretty solid starting pitching as well.
So how did Harper’s signing impact the oddsmakers’ perception of the upcoming Fall Classic?
Below are each team’s World Series odds. The first figure is where the team opened at when the futures first were posted, and the second is where they currently are following the Harper news. All lines are via OddsShark.
Boston Red Sox: +700, +600
New York Yankees: +800, +600
Houston Astros: +700, +600
Los Angeles Dodgers: +800, +700
Philadelphia Phillies: +2000, +850
Chicago Cubs: +900, +1100
St. Louis Cardinals: +1800, +1200
Cleveland Indians: +1200, +1400
Milwaukee Brewers: +1400, +1400
Atlanta Braves: +1400, +1400
Washington Nationals: +1800, +2000
Colorado Rockies: +3500, +2000
New York Mets: +2500, +2200
Oakland Athletics: +3500, +2500
Tampa Bay Rays: +5000, +3500
San Diego Padres: +12500, +4000
Los Angeles Angels: +4000, +5000
Minnesota Twins: +7500, +5000
Seattle Mariners: +6000, +6000
Arizona Diamondbacks: +6000, +6000
Chicago White Sox: +6500, +7500
Cincinnati Reds: +12500, +7000
Pittsburgh Pirates: +6000, +7000
Toronto Blue Jays: +7500, +9000
San Francisco Giants: +12500, +10000
Texas Rangers: +12500, +20000
Kansas City Royals: +25000, +25000
Detroit Tigers: +25000, +25000
Miami Marlins: +25000, +35000
Baltimore Orioles: +35000, +60000
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
