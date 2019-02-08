Ex-Cavs GM Suggests Interesting Landing Spot For Kyrie Irving If Star Leaves Celtics

Until pen is put to paper, there will be speculation as to where Kyrie Irving will end up this offseason.

The Boston Celtics star point guard all but certainly will opt out of his contract this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He declared in October that he plans to re-sign with the Celtics, but since has scaled that back a little bit.

For a while now, the New York Knicks have been a rumored destination for Irving, but according to David Griffin, who was the Cavaliers’ general manager for a good chunk of Irving’s tenure in Cleveland, another team in New York should get Irving’s attention.

“I think Brooklyn is the fit that’s better for him in terms of his mindset,” Griffin said during an appearance on NBA TV, via Nets Daily.

When asked why, Griffin offered this:

“I think he likes what they’ve done there, culturally. I think that’s why Boston spoke to him as well.”

There’s a lot of upside with the Nets, so it’s easy to see why it may be an enticing landing spot. Jarrett Allen is on his way to being one of the league’s best big men, D’Angelo Russell earned All-Star nods this season, and the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LaVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and others signal a promising future for the Nets, who just need a couple more pieces to be true contenders.

The problem, however, is Brooklyn’s backcourt is loaded, so there isn’t an urgent need for a point guard. But suffice to say that if Irving is interested in your squad, you should be trying your damnedest to lock him up.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images