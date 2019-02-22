Ex-Patriots Star Drops Questionable Tweet Amid Robert Kraft Scandal

Robert Kraft’s legal troubles caught the attention of at least one former New England Patriots star, who responded Friday with a rather questionable tweet.

Kraft is being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, according to police, who said Friday they have video evidence of the Patriots owner paying for a sex act at a South Florida massage parlor.

This obviously is huge news for many reasons — the most important of which is authorities’ efforts to crack down on sex trafficking in Florida by investigating several massage parlors — but Asante Samuel, a former NFL cornerback who spent five seasons with the Patriots, tried to put a humorous spin on the serious matter by poking fun at Kraft, who turns 78 in June.

So Mr. kraft out here trying to feel that Wet Wet! #therealmvp — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) February 22, 2019

Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champion drafted in 2003, drew some cheap laughs on social media, but his joke also ruffled feathers for being an insensitive reaction to a significant problem: Human trafficking.

While Kraft’s involvement in the sting is newsworthy, one must not overlook the terrible conditions the workers at Orchids of Asia — the day spa Kraft allegedly visited — allegedly were subjected to amid authorities’ six-month investigation.

A spokesperson for Kraft released a statement Friday denying the allegations made against the Patriots owner.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images