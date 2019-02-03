Fan Who Shined Laser At Tom Brady Reportedly Banned From Arrowhead, Facing Charges

There will be some serious consequences for the fan that shined a laser on Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs fan who flashed a laser at Brady has been apprehended and banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life. On top of that, the person will also be facing charges the Kansas City district attorney told Schefter.

A Kansas City TV station identified a laser being pointed at the Patriots star QB and the NFL immediately began investigating in order to track down the perpetrator. The Kansas City police department reportedly only wanted to cite the fan for disorderly conduct but the Chiefs pushed for further action against the fan in order to deter fans from using lasers in the future, per Schefter.

Members of the military have reached out to Brady to let him know that having a laser shown in or near your eyes could cause irreversible damage.

Brady didn’t seem to be affected by the laser during the game, as he led multiple scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift the Patriots to a third straight AFC title and a berth in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images