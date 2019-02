The Boston Bruins won their fifth straight game late Saturday night vs. the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask had another stellar performance as the B’s held on for a 4-2 victory to earn their tenth straight game with a point. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images