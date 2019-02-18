Former NFL Star Running Backs Identify ‘Best Fit’ For Le’Veon Bell

Antonio Brown isn’t the only Steelers star who likely will be finding a new home in the coming months.

Le’Veon Bell almost certainly will be moving on from Pittsburgh this offseason. The highly talented running back elected not to sign the franchise tag issued by the Steelers last season, which ballooned into Bell choosing to sit out the entire 2018 campaign.

As such, the chatter surrounding Bell now has shifted to where the three-time Pro-Bowl selection will end up. Unlike Brown, Bell in all likelihood will become a free agent, which leaves his NFL future entirely up to him. While 27-year-old would be an upgrade at running back for the majority of teams across the league, a pair of former star RBs believe there are two teams that could provide an ideal situation for Bell.

"They're a Le'Veon Bell away from making the Super Bowl, possibly having a championship." –@MJD 😯 What is the BEST fit for the talented running back? 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/QxPR9A424Z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 18, 2019

Bell could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Indianapolis Colts, who exceeded expectations this past season by earning a playoff spot and even winning a Wild Card game. While the Colts’ receiving corps still leaves a bit to be desired, the addition of Bell would take a ton of pressure off of Andrew Luck.

As for the Ravens, Bell could be seamlessly integrated given the direction the Ravens are heading. An elite running back would be a godsend for Baltimore as Lamar Jackson continues to develop as a passer, and one has to imagine Bell would thrive in the team’s offense given the number of touches he’d likely receive on a game-to-game basis.

A good fit only will be part of the battle of acquiring Bell, though, as the versatile RB surely will be looking for a lucrative payday when the time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports