Former Patriot Ty Law Among Eight Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Ty Law is packing his bags for Canton, Ohio, and he’ll leave with a gold jacket.

The former New England Patriots cornerback was among eight “Heroes of the Game” elected to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame as voters met Saturday in Atlanta on the eve of Super Bowl LIII.

And it’s fitting that Law be chosen the day before the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in the big game. Law helped kick off the Patriots’ dynasty in 2002 when he returned an interception for a touchdown en route to New England’s first Super Bowl victory, over the Rams.

Law played 10 seasons with the Patriots, two with the New York Jets, two with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Denver Broncos. He made five Pro Bowls and finished his career with 53 interceptions. He will be the fifth former Patriots player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Kevin Mawae rounded out the five modern-era finalists to be elected. Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen were added as contributors while Johnny Robinson was added as a member of the Senior Committee.

Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour was also up for induction, but was not elected.

The group will be honored in Canton in August.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images