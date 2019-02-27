Giants GM Claims New York Didn’t Re-Sign Odell Beckham Just To Trade Him

INDIANAPOLIS — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is doing all he can to shut down any speculation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be traded.

Gettleman opened his NFL Scouting Combine news conference reiterating “we didn’t sign Odell to trade him.”

FOX Sports’ and The Athletic’s Jay Glazer has predicted multiple times this offseason the Giants will trade Beckham. The Patriots reportedly were interested in acquiring Beckham via trade last offseason before the Giants extended him on a five-year contract.

Gettleman is trying his best to put out any fires, but until Beckham is on the field for the Giants in Week 1 and lasts through the trade deadline, there likely still will be speculation the talented wide receiver could be moved.

It would make a lot of sense for the Patriots to acquire Beckham in a trade given the remaining value on his contract.

