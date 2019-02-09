Go Behind The Scenes Of Patriots’ Thrilling Super Bowl LIII Win Vs. Rams

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but when the dust settled in Atlanta last Sunday, the New England Patriots once again were Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams played to a 3-3 tie until midway through the fourth quarter when Tom Brady led the lone touchdown drive of the game, with Sony Michel plunging into the end zone from 2 yards out to give New England the lead en route to a 13-3 victory.

Now that the confetti has fallen and the championship parade has rolled through the streets of downtown Boston, the Patriots thought it was a good time to release a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise’s sixth title.

It’s well worth your time.

All day today, fellas. Have each other's back. One last time." Behind the scenes of the #Patriots #SuperBowl victory. pic.twitter.com/P7dINqmdpS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2019

There’s no rest for Bill Belichick and Co., as they’ll quickly turn their attention to the 2019 NFL Draft process in order to replace key players they could lose to free agency or retirement.

