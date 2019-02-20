Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Forward Twists Ankle During Workout

We’ve got bad news for you, Green Teamers.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward twisted his right ankle Tuesday during a workout with Semi Ojeleye, head coach Brad Stevens revealed Wednesday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” Hayward is expected to be questionable for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The good news, however, is that Hayward hurt his right ankle, rather than his surgically repaired left ankle.

“He actually stayed back in Boston (during the All-Star break) and worked out a bunch of days in a row, and unfortunately yesterday twisted his ankle in one of those workouts,” Stevens said. “So, we’re going to get that reevalauted this morning.

” … It’s not a huge issue by any means. We antipicate he’ll be back within a short amount of time.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says on @ZoandBertrand that Gordon Hayward twisted his right ankle in a workout with Semi Ojeleye yesterday. He expects him to be questionable vs. Bucks. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 20, 2019

Gordon Hayward twisted his ankle in a workout yesterday, per Brad Stevens on @985TheSportsHub, and he's questionable for tomorrow's game against the #Bucks. It's not viewed as a long-term concern and was the right ankle, not the surgically repaired left ankle. #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 20, 2019

Despite Stevens’ optimism, Celtics fans have plenty of reason to worry about Hayward.

The 28-year-old has fought to regain his former form all season, but seemed to turn a corner before the All-Star break. In his last five games, Hayward averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

For the season, Hayward is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

