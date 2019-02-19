Hall Of Famer Believes This NFL Coach Will Be Next Bill Belichick

We probably never will see another NFL head coach quite like Bill Belichick.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls over the course of his stint as head coach of the New England Patriots, and it doesn’t appear like he’s close to calling it quits any time soon.

But even outside of Belichick, the NFL seems to be in good hands as far as head coaches go. And if you ask Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, one young head coach has all the makings to be the next Belichick.

There might never be another Bill Belichick. But @Terrell_Davis says @49ers HC Kyle Shanahan will be the closest thing to him 👀 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/v0hQNBTGsr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 18, 2019

Kyle Shanahan certainly deserves praise for what he’s been able to make of the San Francisco 49ers over the course of his two seasons at the helm. And if Jimmy Garoppolo is able to return from injury and become the quarterback everyone expects him to be, the Niners could become a perennial playoff team for years to come.

Still, it’s somewhat surprising that Davis didn’t go with what seems like the obvious answer: Sean McVay. The 33-year-old prompted a major turnaround for the Rams in his first season as head coach and led Los Angeles to Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 campaign. The Rams’ core of Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald will be intact for the next handful of seasons at minimum, which conceivably makes Los Angeles a legitimate Super Bowl contender for the foreseeable future.

The 2019 season will be a telling one for Shanahan and the 49ers, and they’d certainly make a statement if they managed to dethrone the Rams as kings of the NFC West.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports