Henrik Lundqvist Breaks Into Tears Over Mats Zuccarello Getting Traded

The trade deadline can be tough emotionally and mentally for a lot of players.

Not just for those that find themselves on the trading block either. The NHL trade deadline sees longtime teammates and friends shipped off to opposing teams.

That was the case with the New York Rangers, who traded veteran forward Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

The move took an emotional toll on the Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who got choked up Sunday when asked a question about Zuccarello.

Henrik Lundqvist gets choked up talking about the Mats Zuccarello trade. We're with ya Hank. #NYR pic.twitter.com/HyyfIS1NWS — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) February 24, 2019

Zuccarello and Lunqvist have been teammates for the entirety of Zuccarello’s nine-year career with the Rangers, and the two clearly had formed a tight bond. The Rangers have gone through quite a bit of turnover in the past couple of seasons. Lundqvist has remained the one constant. And it can’t be easy for the 36-year-old goalie to watch teammates and friends shipped out year-after-year while he is left to down with the ship that is the Rangers’ playoffs hopes.

The Swede is one of the best to ever suit up in between the pipes, with 448 career wins, but he still is chasing that elusive Stanley Cup.

Here’s hoping the Rangers give Handsome Hank something to smile about soon.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images