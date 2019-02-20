Here Are Alex Cora’s Four Principles For Building World Series Red Sox Team

Alex Cora’s first year in Boston really couldn’t have gone better.

The Red Sox manager led his team to a franchise-best 108 wins and capped it off by beating the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series before claiming the AL Championship series en route to the World Series title.

Cora isn’t too far removed from being a Major League Baseball player, so it’s no surprise he communicated effectively with his squad — one of four things he said he knew were a must in order to build a championship team in 2018.

“There are four principles that I believe coming into this situation last year that we have to be on top of it: communication, connection, preparation and execution,” Cora said, via the Boston Herald’s Tom Keegan. “Obviously, we know we executed. We prepare as best we can. Communication and connection from top to bottom, it was on point. I just wanted to make a point to everybody that was involved, everybody that was in that meeting, to thank them because without them there is no chance that we win the World Series.”

If Cora and Co. can turn the page and carry over the above four principles from last season to 2019, then Red Sox fans will be in store for another fun season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images