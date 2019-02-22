Here’s Look At New Bruins Forward Charlie Coyle’s Numbers This Season

The Boston Bruins did a nice job adding some depth to their lineup Wednesday, acquiring Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild.

Coyle, an East Weymouth, Mass., native, long had been a staple up the middle for Minnesota, most recently centering the Wild’s second line.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated Coyle probably will center the B’s third line, but that his experience on the wing will allow head coach Bruce Cassidy to tinker with the lineup as he sees fit.

