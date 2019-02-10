Here’s One Big Question Facing Bruins Before Trade Deadline, According To ESPN

What do the Boston Bruins have to do to compete for the Stanley Cup this season?

The B’s currently are in third place in the Atlantic Division standings, 14 points behind the conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, with just under three weeks until the trade deadline (Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. ET). Considering the Bruins are eyeing a deep run this postseason, they might benefit from pursuing some scorers at the deadline.

That was the message in a recent story on ESPN, where they offered the biggest question for all 31 NHL teams ahead of the trade deadline. After asking, “Can the B’s add enough scoring to compete with the Lightning and Maple Leafs?” writer Matthew Coller had this to say about the Bruins.

“As per usual, Boston is playing terrific defense, allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game,” Coller wrote Thursday. “If they want to keep up with the big boys, however, they will have to improve on their 20th rank in goals per game. For a team with its stars in their 30s, it’s the right time to go big-game hunting. They could be in the race for all the top-scoring players.”

As the trade deadline approaches, the Bruins likely will be in the market for more offensive talent. If Boston is able to bring in a prolific scorer by the deadline, its offense could be even more dangerous in the postseason.

