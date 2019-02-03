Here’s Interesting Plea Tom Brady Made Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady really, really wants to win Sunday night.

Like, he really wants to win.

The New England Patriots quarterback has a bad taste in his mouth after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII last season. But there’s renewed hope, as the Pats will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on Sunday.

Brady has seemed more fired up for this tilt than usual, and in an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One ahead of the game, the signal-caller seemed to reveal why.

Brady to Jim Gray on @WestwoodOne pre-game interview: “We came up short last year, and I think that stuck with me all year, and I know how badly I want this one … I asked God this week, ‘One more, and I’ll never ask for one more.’” — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 3, 2019

Given this is Brady’s ninth Super Bowl and he’s won five, that’s no small comment there at the end — even if he may have been slightly facetious.

Brady already said he’s committed to continue playing until he’s no longer effective, but it’s clear that winning this one will mean quite a bit to the legendary quarterback.

