Here’s Reason Why David Price Changed His Number From 24 To 10

We’re sure you’ve heard that David Price “holds all the cards” after his brilliant performance during the Boston Red Sox’s run to the 2018 World Series title. So, it was only natural that Price’s first act as trump-card holder would be something that would keep everybody guessing, like changing his uniform number.

Price wore No. 24 during his first three seasons in Boston, but the left-hander has elected to wear No. 10 for the upcoming 2019 season.

But, why? Are Manny Ramirez or Dwight Evans about to get their number retired? No, that’s not it. Is it that Mookie Betts likes to bowl and there are 10 pins? Way off.

“I’m going to let you guys figure it out,” Price told reporters Thursday. “It’s not that tough. If you know me at all, I feel like you can get it. Somebody will get it and everybody’s going to be like, ‘Oh, OK. That makes sense.'”

Of course, the internet got to work trying to figure out the reason for the number change and it wasn’t long before the truth was unearthed. One internet user, Chelsea Catlette, postulated that because Price’s son’s name is Xavier and the Roman numeral for X is 10, that is the reason.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham later confirmed that is indeed the reason for the number change.

I have confirmed that Chelsea has cracked the code. Well done. You are right. https://t.co/JfYil96DlN — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 14, 2019

Price’s performance in the 2018 postseason put his career into a new light. Prior to last October, Price had been 0-9 in the playoffs, but after an American League Division Series clunker against the New York Yankees, Price was dominant in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and baffled the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series en route to getting a giant monkey off his back.

And he’ll look to get the Red Sox their 10th World Series title in franchise history while sporting No. 10.

