Here’s The 51-Person Core Behind Patriots’ Latest Super Bowl Dynasty

The main reason for the New England Patriots’ unprecedented success over the past 18 years is the combination of head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft. But continuity certainly helps.

After beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots have now put together one giant six-title dynasty from 2001 to 2018 and two lesser ones from 2001 to 2004 and 2014 to 2018, each of which generated three titles.

Here’s the 51-person core behind that second dynasty that has lasted from 2014 to 2018. We limited the list to employees listed in the media guide under players, coaches, executives or part of the football staff. Obviously, many of these people, including Brady, Belichick and Kraft, also were a part of the Patriots’ early Super Bowl run, as well. But these are the people with at least three Super Bowl rings from the latest run.

It’s amazing this group has stayed together even over the past five years.

PLAYERS (14)

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

FB James Develin

WR Julian Edelman

WR Matthew Slater

TE Rob Gronkowski

OT Marcus Cannon

LB Dont’a Hightower

SS Patrick Chung

SS Nate Ebner

FS Duron Harmon

FS Devin McCourty

K Stephen Gostkowski

P Ryan Allen

COACHES (11)

Head coach Bill Belichick

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels

Offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski

Running backs coach Ivan Fears

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea

Defensive assistant/defensive line coach Brendan Daly

Safeties coach/linebackers coach Brian Flores

Cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer

Defensive assistant/safeties coach Stephen Belichick

Special teams assistant/special teams coordinator Joe Judge

Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach/strength and conditioning coach

EXECUTIVES (2)

Owner Robert Kraft

President Jonathan Kraft

FOOTBALL STAFF (24)

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio

Director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort

College scouting coordinator Brian Smith

National scout Dujuan Daniels

Area scout Matt Groh

Area scout Tim Heffelfinger

Area scout Jonathan Howard

Area scout Brandon Yeargan

Scouting assistant Larry Cook

Director of pro scouting Dave Ziegler

Pro scout Steve Cargile

Pro scout Ronnie McGill

Director of scouting administration Nancy Meier

Director of football head coach admin. Berj Najarian

Football research director Ernie Adams

Character coach/team development Jack Easterby

Head athletic trainer Jim Whalen

Asst. athletic Trainer & director of rehabilitation Joe Van Allen

Team sports dietitian Ted Harper

Head equipment manager Brenden Murphy

Video director Jimmy Dee

Asst. video director Fernando Neto

Video assistant Jared Rita

Video assistant Teddy Cioper

