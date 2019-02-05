Here’s The 51-Person Core Behind Patriots’ Latest Super Bowl Dynasty

The main reason for the New England Patriots’ unprecedented success over the past 18 years is the combination of head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft. But continuity certainly helps.
After beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots have now put together one giant six-title dynasty from 2001 to 2018 and two lesser ones from 2001 to 2004 and 2014 to 2018, each of which generated three titles.
Here’s the 51-person core behind that second dynasty that has lasted from 2014 to 2018. We limited the list to employees listed in the media guide under players, coaches, executives or part of the football staff. Obviously, many of these people, including Brady, Belichick and Kraft, also were a part of the Patriots’ early Super Bowl run, as well. But these are the people with at least three Super Bowl rings from the latest run.
It’s amazing this group has stayed together even over the past five years.
PLAYERS (14)
QB Tom Brady
RB James White
FB James Develin
WR Julian Edelman
WR Matthew Slater
TE Rob Gronkowski
OT Marcus Cannon
LB Dont’a Hightower
SS Patrick Chung
SS Nate Ebner
FS Duron Harmon
FS Devin McCourty
K Stephen Gostkowski
P Ryan Allen
COACHES (11)
Head coach Bill Belichick
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels
Offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski
Running backs coach Ivan Fears
Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea
Defensive assistant/defensive line coach Brendan Daly
Safeties coach/linebackers coach Brian Flores
Cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer
Defensive assistant/safeties coach Stephen Belichick
Special teams assistant/special teams coordinator Joe Judge
Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach/strength and conditioning coach
EXECUTIVES (2)
Owner Robert Kraft
President Jonathan Kraft
FOOTBALL STAFF (24)
Director of player personnel Nick Caserio
Director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort
College scouting coordinator Brian Smith
National scout Dujuan Daniels
Area scout Matt Groh
Area scout Tim Heffelfinger
Area scout Jonathan Howard
Area scout Brandon Yeargan
Scouting assistant Larry Cook
Director of pro scouting Dave Ziegler
Pro scout Steve Cargile
Pro scout Ronnie McGill
Director of scouting administration Nancy Meier
Director of football head coach admin. Berj Najarian
Football research director Ernie Adams
Character coach/team development Jack Easterby
Head athletic trainer Jim Whalen
Asst. athletic Trainer & director of rehabilitation Joe Van Allen
Team sports dietitian Ted Harper
Head equipment manager Brenden Murphy
Video director Jimmy Dee
Asst. video director Fernando Neto
Video assistant Jared Rita
Video assistant Teddy Cioper
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP