Here’s What Appealed To Mitch Moreland About Red Sox As Free Agent

Mitch Moreland had an important career decision to make in December of 2016, and it’s safe to say he made the right one.

After playing the first seven seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Texas Rangers, Moreland signed with the Red Sox in free agency ahead of the 2017 campaign. After impressing in his first season with Boston, the veteran first baseman became both an All-Star and World Series champion for the first time in 2018.

Speaking with the media Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., Moreland opened up about his decision to join the Red Sox, who evidently made their way onto the 33-year-old’s baseball wish list as his career progressed.

“When I first signed here — I think I told y’all that — I mean, it’s somewhere I always wanted to play,” Moreland said. “From the outside looking in, admiring the way these guys played the game and just going about their business every day. For me to have the opportunity to come over and be part of it was a blessing for me. It’s something I don’t take lightly and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Obviously with those things coming with it, it makes it that much more special. Yeah, it’s been a blast playing here.”

The fun is poised to continue in 2019 for Moreland and Co, as the Red Sox are returning the bulk of their roster from a season ago as they look to repeat as World Series champs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports