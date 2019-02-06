Here’s Why Tom Brady’s GOAT ‘Cringe’ Comment Irked Shannon Sharpe

There’s one thing about Tom Brady that really rubs Shannon Sharpe the wrong way.
The Patriots quarterback said this week after New England’s Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams that being called the “greatest of all-time” makes him “cringe.” This comment struck a chord with Sharpe, who explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” what “irks” him about Brady.
Basically, Sharpe thinks Brady is being disingenuous by deflecting the GOAT talk, because the 41-year-old QB reportedly called himself the “baddest mother—— on the planet” behind closed doors before the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Does it really matter, though? After all, it’s hard to argue that Brady isn’t both the GOAT and the “baddest mother—— on the planet” after watching him guide New England to a sixth Super Bowl title.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
