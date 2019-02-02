How Jason McCourty Found Out He Was Being Traded To Patriots

It’s tough to imagine any member of the New England Patriots has had more fun this season than Jason McCourty.

Prior to joining the Patriots in the offseason ahead of the 2018 campaign, McCourty not once experienced postseason football over eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans. And following his time in Nashville, McCourty’s lone season in Cleveland saw the Browns go 0-16.

All things considered, it’s safe to assume McCourty is beyond grateful to be in his current situation, and he largely has his twin brother to thank. Not only was Devin McCourty the catalyst in getting New England to trade for Jason, he also got to deliver the news once the deal was finalized.

“I talked to Jason McCourty on the ‘RapSheet and Friends’ podcast earlier in the week and I wanted to know, ‘How did you find out you got traded,’ NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Friday during ‘Super Bowl Live.’ “He said his brother, Devin, actually got to FaceTime him and say, ‘Hey, was just traded for you.’ Remember how it worked out: the Browns originally were going to release Jason McCourty and then Devin actually texted Bill Belichick and said ‘My brother’s gonna get released, hasn’t happened yet. Go get him.’ Belichick then called Devin when it happened and said, ‘We traded for your brother.’ Devin got to FaceTime Jason and say, ‘We finally did it after all these years. We are together.’ Now, both McCourty brothers are going to play in the Super Bowl on the same team on Sunday.’

Now that’s brotherly love.

While this season already has been a special one for the McCourty twins, it will become all the more memorable if the Patriots take down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports