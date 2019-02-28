How Joe Kelly Motivated Mookie Betts Before World Series Game 5

Mookie Betts came up clutch for the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, and he might have Joe Kelly to thank.

Betts provided the Red Sox with a little insurance in the final game of the Fall Classic, clubbing a solo shot in the sixth inning to swell his team’s lead to 3-1. The round-tripper snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate for Betts, who was reminded of his slump before first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

“We all know you’re holding the record for the biggest 0-fer streak in World Series history,” Kelly told Betts, per The Athletic’s Pedro Moura. “You already have the record. What else worse could happen?”

Kelly continued: “Hey, bro. You got us to the World Series. You’re an MVP. But you haven’t done anything.”

Well, Betts eventually did something, and it helped lift Boston to a World Series championship. As for Kelly, who now pitches for the Dodgers, he knew his respected presence in the clubhouse allowed him to give the superstar outfielder a hard time.

“They know I have good intentions,” Kelly said, “so I can talk a little bit of s–t.”

There’s no doubt Kelly will be missed by the Red Sox, both as a trusted arm out of the bullpen and a great teammate.

