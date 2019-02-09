Is Jim Irsay’s Definition Of ‘GOAT’ A Veiled Shot At Patriots?

It’s clear the Indianapolis Colts don’t exactly adore the New England Patriots — the rivalry is back on, after all.

There’s certainly a history between the two, from the good old Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning days, to Deflategate and now Josh McDaniels leaving the Colts at the alter last year.

With that in mind, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay fired off a tweet Saturday afternoon offering his definition of what “GOAT,” means for NFL teams. Take a look and judge for yourself if this is a bit of a subtle jab at the Patriots.

The G.O.A.T. Standard for NFL Teams is simple and I’ve discussed the seemingly impossible goal with many in NFL circles over the last half of Century- 3 World Championships in a row- NO ONE’S DONE IT!🏈 Colt’s Fans Dream Boldly👍🏼🏉 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 9, 2019

After being reminded that some of the early Green Bay Packers teams have achieved the feat, Irsay sent another tweet clarifying that he meant during the Super Bowl era.

Either way, the Patriots’ run since the turn of the century has many labeling it as among the greatest in the history of all sports. There’s not many ways to detract from the Patriots’ success, but this is one way to sort of do it.

Even with Irsay’s definition though, it’s tough to deny that the Pats have had one of the greatest runs of all time.

Thankfully though, Colts fans get to “dream boldly.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images